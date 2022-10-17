A clown slasher film is making audience vomit in fear across cinemas in the US

Cinema can entertain you and it even scares you. A new slasher film called 'Terrifier 2' is reportedly having adverse effects on its audience in the US.



The horror film which centres around an evil clown named Art, was released in cinemas across the US and even got critical acclaim. The film has reportedly earned over USD 2.3 million and was released at 700 screens. But the film is not meant for the faint heart.



Several who have watched the film have shared their frightening accounts of viewing on social media, and have even reported that people in theatres have fainted and vomited while watching the film.



One of the producers of the film soon took to Twitter to provide a disclaimer about 'graphic violence ' and 'brutal depictions of horror' in the film.

What is the film about?



'Terrifier 2' is a sequel of the 2016 horror film 'Terrifier'. The film has been helmed by Damien Leone and stars actors Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi and David Howard Thornton in prominent roles.



The original film centred around Tara Heyes who becomes the sadistic obsession of Art the Clown (Thornton) a gruesome killer who has been painted with black-and-white clown makeup.



In its sequel, Art the clown returns to Miles COunty after being resurrected and he now is after a teenage girl and her younger brother.

How is the audience reacting to the film?



Most moviegoers are raving about the film's gruesome scenes but also reporting adverse reactions that they have witnessed in theatres.



“My friend passed out and the theatre called an ambulance,” wrote a Twitter user. “Highly recommended.”

Here are some other reactions on the film.

"My friend passed out and the theatre called an ambulance. Highly recommended"

This scene in Terrifier 2 is the most unbelievable shit ive ever seen in a movie theatre

This is the scene in terrifier 2 when i knew i was about to cry and throw up. Demented stuff

So I umm… just got done watching Terrifier 2.. and yeah, this has been the most disturbing movie I have ever seen. Like this shit is on a different level of sadistic. We were so stunned that we couldn't even speak after it ended.

Round 2 of Terrifier 2 tonight



-Men's bathroom closest to the auditorium that just showed Terrifier 2 had vomit in every stall.



Round 2 of Terrifier 2 tonight

-Men's bathroom closest to the auditorium that just showed Terrifier 2 had vomit in every stall.

-Almost sold out in the second showing. I'd estimate maybe 4 or 5 seats remained, including the very front row closest to the screen.

Terrifier 2 will have some of the most heinous sickening murders ever conjured up by human imagination, and then have scenes like this within a five minute window.

Meanwhile, the film's producer Steven Barton tweeted an audience advisory on Monday following multiple reports of fainting and vomiting.



"This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror," Barton wrote. "Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to lightheadedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theatres. For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned."