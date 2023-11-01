12th Fail: Vikrant Massey film continues earning good numbers at box office

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12 Fail continues to garner good numbers. The film starring Vikrant Messy was released in theatres on October 28 and has given tough competition to Kangana Ranaut's Tejas.

The film continues to garner big numbers at the box office. As per Box officer number tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 9.89 crore (Rs 98.9) in the first five days. 12 Fail performed outstanding on the first weekend. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 2.51 crore (Rs 25.1 million), and on Sunday, Rs 3.12 crore (Rs 31.2 million). Since Monday, the movie has seen a slight dip, but still, it is among the top performers.

On Monday and Tuesday, the film earned Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million) and Rs 1.65 crore (16.5 million) respectively.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, which was among the big releases of October, has failed terribly at the box office. In the first week, the movie earned Rs 4.90 crore (Rs 49 million). *12th Fail Day 6 Evening Occupancy: 18.93% (Hindi) (2D) #12thFail https://t.co/PLAvvkTiV3* — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 1, 2023 × On the fifth day, the movie earned Rs 35 lakh (Rs 3.5 million) at the box office.

12th Fail, based on a true story, shows the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The movie has been receiving huge acclaim from day one of its release, and Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, is being hailed for his exceptional performance.

WION's Pragati Awasthi called the film Massey's career-best performance. In her review, she wrote, "I was really impressed by Vikrant's performance in the film, and it's safe to say that this is his best work to date. Vikrant didn't just play the character he lived it, from the local accent to the body language, innocence, eagerness, and shyness.