/'It affected me': Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi reveals why she couldn't edit the film for months

The Manipuri film, Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, created history at the BAFTA Awards. It became the first Indian film to bag an award at the prestigious ceremony in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. Recently, Devi opened up about the emotional toll that she experienced while working on the post-production of the film.

Why was editing Boong difficult?

During an interview with PTI, the filmmaker shared that it was hard for her to look at the film’s footage objectively. "I could not edit the film for a very long time. I would break down every time I would see the footage," she said. "Knowing that the entire second half of the film was shot in places that were now in rubble... it affected me. It took a couple of months before I could look at the footage objectively from a distance."

Lakshmipriya Devi on BAFTA win

She also spoke about the moment when Boong won at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, which was held in London.

Despite the global recognition, the director now hopes "to go back more under the radar after this and not let this get to me."

"With film festivals like BAFTA, at least the first step of awareness has been created, which is like giving people the idea that, 'Hey, there's a place called Manipur and films like this are outside of Bollywood indie', but beyond that it's up to audiences to take that knowledge forward and apply it," she added.

About Boong

The film is a coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of racial tensions in Manipur. Emphasising on Boong, Devi stated, "This is not a political film. It is the story of a boy who lives in a place where these kinds of things happen... If somebody thinks it's political, it's their perspective."