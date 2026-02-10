/'I look at him and I want...': George Clooney can't stop admiring South Korean star Park Bo Gum | Watch

It was a Hollywood and K-Drama crossover nobody knew! Seems like South Korean star Park Bo Gum, best known for his role in When Life Gives You Tangerines, has found another fan in veteran Hollywood actor George Clooney. The renowned stars were present for an event. But their interaction has caught the attention of fans, and since then the video has gone viral.

Viral clip of George Clooney and Park Bo Gum

Hollywood's iconic star George Clooney and Park Bo Gum were present for a luxury watch brand opening event on February 7, which was held in Milan, Italy. This was to commemorate the 2026 Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics. Park Bo Gum addressed fluently in English, "I'm happy to be here and meet you all. I never expected George Clooney to be here. I want to keep this moment."

In quick response, George Clooney praised his appearance and said, "Actually, I'm very frustrated. I'm 64 years old, and looking at this friend's face, I want to die." He further added, "This is a really exciting moment. It's a very interesting moment in your career too. It's the beginning, and it's a fun part. These times are really fun."

Netizens' reaction to Park Bo Gum and George Clooney's meeting

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to social media platforms to share the clip and admire the duo's interaction. One user shared a clip on X and wrote, “George: It's very frustrating for me because at 64 I look at him and I want to kill myself. George Clooney is so real. #ParkBoGum.”

One user wrote in the comment section, "Omg, I would've never imagined the two of them together. In what universe did that even happen? My cherry pies." “Awwww Georgie come on! You still look handsome,” wrote the third user. Another X user wrote, "How politely and humbly Park Bo Gum refers to Clooney."

All about Park Bo Gum and George Clooney

Park Bo Gum is a renowned South Korean actor and singer. He rose to prominence after his work in film and television garnered attention. He had bagged the Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year and is the first actor to top the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list. He has been part of several projects, including Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Naeil's Cantabile, and The Producers. Itaewon Class, Record of Youth, Good Boy and Encounter, among others.

Clooney's first role was as an extra in the television miniseries Centennial in 1978, which was based on the novel of the same name by James A. Michener and was partly filmed in Clooney's hometown of Augusta, Kentucky. Clooney rose to fame when he played Dr Doug Ross, alongside Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Eriq LaSalle and Noah Wyle, in the hit NBC medical drama ER from 1994 to 1999.