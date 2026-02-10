/Watched Secret Garden? 7 Similar k-dramas you shouldn't miss

The South Korean show Secret Garden tells the story of a rich and narcissistic CEO of a successful company who falls in love with a down-to-earth stuntwoman; he deals with several conflicting emotions while trying to woo her. It premiered from November 13, 2010, to January 16, 2011. The fantasy-romantic drama starred Ha Ji Won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang Hyun and Kim Sa Rang, among others. Here are a few of the shows which are similar to Secret Garden.