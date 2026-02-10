/Watched Secret Garden? 7 Similar k-dramas you shouldn't miss

K-dramas infused with genres of romance, comedy, and fantasy have always garnered the attention of fans. Other elements of witty humour and heartfelt relationships in shows include Mr Queen, Alchemy of Souls, and others. Let's take a look at similar shows you can binge-watch.
The South Korean show Secret Garden tells the story of a rich and narcissistic CEO of a successful company who falls in love with a down-to-earth stuntwoman; he deals with several conflicting emotions while trying to woo her. It premiered from November 13, 2010, to January 16, 2011. The fantasy-romantic drama starred Ha Ji Won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang Hyun and Kim Sa Rang, among others. Here are a few of the shows which are similar to Secret Garden.
The show tells the story of Kokdu, who was turned into a grim reaper centuries ago and must come to the mortal realm every 99 years to punish humans for their sins. He begins his latest quest, where he meets Han Gye Jeol, who wields abilities of her own.
It follows the story of top South Korean star Lloyd, who heads to the DMZ to perform a concert, but a misunderstanding forces North Korean special forces soldier Baek Young Ok to step in.
The romance drama follows the story of Ma Dong-Chan and Ko Mi-Ran, who take part in a human-freezing experiment that suddenly lands them 20 years into the future. They embark on an unexpected journey together and fall in love.
It tells the story of a brilliant doctor who falls in love with a washed-up actress, but his memories of the previous day disappear each midnight. What happens to the doctor? Will he be able to remember the actress?
The life of an aspiring actor changes when he listens to a mysterious woman's voice leading him to a temple where he accidentally releases a legendary fox with nine tails. How the duo's love story blossoms forms the main crux of the story.
It tells the story of Do Min-joon, who is an alien who was stranded on Earth four hundred years ago. Though he is cynical about humans, he gradually changes his views on them when he gets involved with a childish actress.
It follows the story of Yeon-joo, who discovers that W, a webtoon created by her father, is a living world and saves the protagonist, Kang Chul. A confused Kang Chul falls in love with her and follows her to the real world.