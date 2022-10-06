US military surveillance in South China Sea decreased in September: Think tank

A Beijing-based think tank has said that the number of US surveillance sorties in September decreased by around half compared with August. According to the South China Sea Probing Initiative (SCSPI), land-based US reconnaissance aircraft made 28 sorties during September, down from 46 in August, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

China conducted several military drills around the island following Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. US then took various countermeasures that included positioning the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group closer to Taiwan. The highest number of US sorties of the month took place on August 5, a day after China test-fired 11 missiles.

A total of 67 sorties were reported in July, the SCSPI said, due to the operations carried out in the region by the destroyer USS Benfold and the USS Ronald Reagan. In July 2021, the US conducted 27 surveillance sorties in the region. Experts say the smaller number of missions was more likely due to less provocation or fewer perceived threats in the region.

The frequency of military encounters between the US and China in the South China Sea also likely decreased in September. However, the US continues what it calls routine navigation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)