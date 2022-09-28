17 killed in China restaurant fire, cause of the blaze under investigation

A fire engulfed a restaurant in northeastern China on Wednesday, killing 17 people and injuring three, local authorities reported. In a statement posted on the Weibo social media platform, the local government informed that the blaze broke out at 12:40 pm local time (10:10 am IST) in an eatery in the city of Changchun.

Firefighters "rushed to the scene" and completed search and rescue work by 3 pm, the statement said.

"The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment while posthumous care for the victims is being carried out," it added.

What caused the fire is not known as yet and authorities said the matter is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)