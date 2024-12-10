New Delhi, India

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Afghanistan will look to make a winning start to the T20I series as they take hosts Zimbabwe on Wednesday (Dec 11). And as the Champions Trophy edges closer, Afghanistan will look to test the depth of their squad while Zimbabwe will look to end the year on a winning note. Ahead of the opening T20I contest between hosts Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and others.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Which stadium will host the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will start at 1:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST) with toss taking place at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST).

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on TV?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website in India.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Ishaq (wicket-keeper), Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Zubaid Akbari, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq