UP Warriorz on Monday (Feb 3) drafted in West Indies cricketer Chinelle Henry as a replacement for injured Alyssa Healy for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League.

Advertisment

Healy was ruled out of the third season of the WPL due to a foot injury. "Unfortunately for me, I've got a couple of months of feet up. I’m pretty bummed by that, but at the same time elated to have a little bit of downtime and try and get my body right,” said Healy.

Henry, who represents West Indies, has so far played 62 T20Is and has 473 runs and 22 wickets against her name in T20Is. She joins the Warriorz for $34,000 USD.

Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, picked Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross respectively.

Advertisment

Also Read: BCCI announces $573,000 cash reward for women's U19 team after their WC triumph



Devine and Cross will not feature in this WPL citing personal reasons. The 35-year-old Devine has taken an indefinite break from the game to address her well-being.

“Player well-being is paramount to us - it takes precedence over everything else," Liz Green, NZC's head of women's high performance development, had said last week.

“Sophie's had excellent support from the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and from our own high performance unit staff, and everyone agrees this is the best option available,” she said.

Advertisment

Cross, the England all-rounder, is recuperating from a back injury. Graham, the Australian all-rounder, has played five T20Is and has eight wickets.

Garth has represented Australia in 59 T20Is, in addition to 56 ODIs and 4 Tests. She has 764 T20I runs and 49 T20I wickets.

Garth had previously played for Gujarat Giants in the WPL. Graham and Garth join RCB for $34,000 USD each. The third edition of the WPL begins on February 14 in Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies)