Basseterre, St Kitts

WI vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After ending the two-match Test series in a stalemate, Bangladesh and hosts West Indies will look to make their mark in the ODI series starting on Sunday (Dec 8). With the Champions Trophy set to take place in February, Bangladesh will look to use the series as a warm-up for the coveted ICC tournament. Ahead of the opening ODI contest between hosts West Indies and Bangladesh, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and others.

When is the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday (Dec 8).

Which stadium will host the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODImatch?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match start?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will start at 9:30 AM local time (7:00 PM IST) with toss taking place at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST).

Where to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match on TV?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website in India.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana