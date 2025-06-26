IND vs ENG: England had chased 378 in Edgbaston, venue of 2nd Test, last time they played vs India despite Bumrah's presence

India failed to defend 371-run target in the first Test against England at Headingley and the bowlers, except Jasprit Bumrah, were left exposed. The next of five Tests is in Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 2 and last time India played against England at the venue, they had failed to defend a bigger target even - 378 to be exact - and that too with Bumrah in India's ranks as captain. India coach Gautam Gambhir has already stated that 'it's not decided if Bumrah will play or not,' which means even a bigger task for India in the upcoming Test.

What happened in last India vs England Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham

The Test, originally part of 2021 tour, was played in 2022 because of Covid 19. Virat Kohli had already stood down as India skipper and Jasprit Bumrah was leading in what was the final Test of five-match series with India leading 2-1.

As for England, they had undergone a change of baton as well with Ben Stokes taking over as skipper and Brendon McCullum as red-ball coach. Those were nascent days of now-popular Bazball - attack always philosophy England switched to under Stokes-McCullum.

Bumrah the skipper lost the toss but India scored a decent 416 in the first innings and bowled England out for 284 to gain a substantial first innings lead of 132 runs. In the second innings, India managed 245 runs and set England a 378-run target. England, playing more belligerent than ever, chased down the total with seven wickets in hand - their biggest chase at home till date.

India's Test record vs England in Edgbaston, Birmingham