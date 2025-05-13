Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara says it will take India a couple of series to find out who will be there new number 4 after Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from the Test cricket. Kohli played at number 4 in 99 Tests out of 115 since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement and right now India don't a sure player to take up the spot.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12), weeks before the upcoming five-Test tour of England.

"There are a lot of players who are making their way into the playing XI, no one has a secured spot at this stage. It's a process which will take some time," said Pujara while talking to ESPNCricinfo.

"It's still early days to make a call, but it will be important to see who performs well in England because someone who can perform well in England can have that No. 4 spot," Pujara said.

"We will need a couple of series to figure out who is well suited to bat at No. 4, because it's an important position. You need your best batter to bat at No. 4. And at this time, I think it's still a spot where the team management will have to figure out who is the most suited player at No. 4," he added.

Virat Kohli at Number 4

Kohli retired with 9,239 runs at an average of 46 with 30 tons and 31 fifties to his name in 123 Tests. Out of those runs, he scored 7,564 runs at number four in 99 Tests at an average of 50 with 26 tons.

Virat's runs at number 4 are second most by an Indian behind Sachin's 13,492 and fifth highest overall behind Sachin, Mahela Jayawardene (9,509), Jacques Kallis (9,033) and Joe Root (7,745).

It will surely be hard for India to find a replacement for number 4 position where two of the world's greatest players have played since 1990s.