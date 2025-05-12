India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12) and with that he joined the long list of other Indian legends who played their last Test against Australia.

Advertisment

Below is the list of Indian played who played their last Test against Australia before retiring since 2000, just like Kohli

Anil Kumble: Last Test in Delhi 2008

Sourav Ganguly: Last Test in Nagpur 2008

VVS Laxman: Last Test in Adelaide 2012

Rahul Dravid: Last Test Adelaide in 2012

Virender Sehwag: Last Test in Hyderabad 2013

MS Dhoni: Last Test in MCG 2014

Ravi Ashwin: Last Test in Adelaide 2024

Rohit Sharma: Last Test in MCG 2024

On his last tour Down Under, Kohli started well with a century on a difficult pitch in Perth in the first Test but things didn't well for him afterwards. Since his 100 in Perth, Kohli could score only 90 more runs in eight innings as India lost the five-match series 1-3.

Advertisment

Also Read - Virat Kohli Retires: In 2014 Virat Kohli led India first time and changed the Indian cricket forever

There were reports doing rounds since last few days that Kohli has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about retiring from red-ball cricket. The board, however, tried to convince him to stay on for the upcoming tour of England but Kohli decided otherwise.

Nonetheless, Kohli retired as one of the greats of the Test cricket not only for India but in world cricket. He was one of the four members of modern-day great batters nicknamed Fab Four - the other three are Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia) and Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

Advertisment

During his career which spanned nearly 14 years from 2011 to 2025, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46 with 30 tons and 31 fifties. He was also the Indian skipper from 2014 to 2022 during which he won 40 of 68 matches he led in - the most by an Indian Test skipper.