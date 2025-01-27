Hobart Hurricanes' Mitchell Owen hit the joint-fastest hundred in the Big Bash League (BBL) Final 2025 against Sydney Thunder on Monday (Jan 27). His 39-ball ton saw Hurricanes beat Thunder by seven wickets for their maiden BBL title. The hundred by Mitchell Owen in the BBL Final against Sydney Thunder is also only the second after the one by Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherald in 2015.

Here are the other fastest tons in the Big Bash League (BBL) history

Luke Wright (44 balls)

Melbourne Stars batter Luke Wright had scored a 44-ball ton against Hobart Hurricanes in 2012 - the third fastest ton in BBL history. Wright eventually managed 117 off 60 balls, hitting eight fours and nine sixes.

Josh Brown (41 balls)

Brisbane Heat batter Josh Brown had scored a 41-ball ton against Adelaide Strikers in challenger game in 2024. It is the joint-second fastest hundred in the BBL history. Brown eventually scored 140 off 57 balls, hitting 10 fours and 12 sixes - the most in an innings in BBL.

Glenn Maxwell (41 balls)

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell scored a 41-ball ton against Hobart Hurricanes in 2022 - the joint-second fastest ton in tournament history. Maxwell finished with 157 not out off 64 balls with the help of 22 fours and four sixes.

Mitchell Owen (39 balls)

Hobart Hurricanes batter Mitchell Owen hit the 39-ball ton in the BBL 2025 Final against Sydney Thunder - the joint-fastest overall and the fastest in a BBL Final. Owen eventually finished with 108 off 42 balls and hit six fours and 11 sixes - the joint second most in an BBL innings.

Craig Simmons (39 balls)

Perth Scorchers batter Craig Simmons hit the 39-ball ton against Adelaide Strikers in 2014 - the then fastest ton in the BBL history. Simmons held the record for nearly a decade till Owen equalled it. Simmons had hit eight fours and as many sixes in the innings.