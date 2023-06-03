Surya Kumar Yadav reveals the secret behind ‘Sky’ nickname and ‘Supla Shot’

Ahead of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final match against Australia, batter Surya Kumar Yadav answered some rapid-fire questions in an interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and he revealed how he got his ‘SKY’ nickname.

The first question that Yadav answered was on his nickname. The explosive batter revealed a surprising connection with Gautam Gambhir. Yadav answered that his nickname came after then-captain Gautam Gambhir said that his full name was too long for the team to call regularly.

“I think it (the name) came in 2014-15 when I was playing for my franchise KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). At that time Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhaiya gave me this name because Surya Kumar Yadav was too long for everyone to call, so Sky came from there," he said. The origin of nickname ‘SKY’ 😎

This and a lot-more in Rapid-Fire ⚡️⚡️ with @surya_14kumar 😃👌🏻 - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/AgKJN7oErg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2023

Answering a few other questions, Surya Kumar Yadav said that his favourite city in the UK is London and his favourite cricket ground in the country was Lord’s. “It has a beautiful history and I remember when I came here for the Test match, it was an amazing feeling," he said.

Yadav also answered a long-standing question of his fans – what is the ‘supla shot’ and where did it come from? The answer from the batter was that the shot had its origin in tennis-ball cricket.

“I think this term has come from tennis cricket. I have seen a lot of them, when I play, when I go back home. The shot means the ball which you hit right behind the wicket keeper when it’s shot coming right at your head. It’s something like going behind what I love,” Yadav answered.