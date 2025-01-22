Mumbai captain and Rohit Sharma's teammate Ajinkya Rahane has backed the Indian skipper to come good in the domestic tournament Ranji Trophy. Rohit will play in Mumbai's next Ranji game against Jammu and Kashmir from January 23 to 26. Rohit has played eight Tests this season and scored only 164 runs in 15 innings at an abysmal average of 10.93.

Advertisment

Rahane backs Rohit to come good

"What is important is he is hungry, he is determined to do well," Rahane said about Rohit as reported by news agency PTI on the eve of their match against J&K.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj gears up for Ranji Trophy knockout stage after Champions Trophy 2025 snub

Advertisment

"I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one. He batted really well yesterday [in] a couple of [net] sessions, so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit. He has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing," Rahane added.

How many runs did Rohit score in his last Ranji Trophy match?

Rohit last played in the Ranji Trophy in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh. He was required to bat only once in the match and scored 113 off 140 balls as Mumbai declared their innings at 610/9. Rohit had batted at number four, between Shreyas Iyer (137 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (58 runs).

Advertisment

Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy stats

Rohit made his debut for Mumbai in 2008 before playing his last match in 2015. In seven years, the Indian skipper went on to play 29 matches and batted in 42 innings, scoring 3,170 runs at an average of 88.05 with 13 centuries and 11 fifties.

Overall, Rohit has played 128 first-class matches (including 67 Tests) and has scored 9,287 runs (including 4,301 Test runs) at an average of 49 with 29 hundreds (12 in Tests) and 38 fifties (18 in Tests).