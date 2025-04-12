Mohammad Rizwan, the captain of Pakistan's white ball team, has faced immense trolling for his English speaking skills. But, Rizwan hit back on his critics by being honest, admitting he does not feel ashamed for not speaking English, rather the one thing he is focused on is the call for him to play cricket, and not speak English.

Advertisment

Rizwan has been trolled on social media for his English speaking. Various clips and snapshots of his English have been circulating and being made fun of by trolls during pre and post-match ceremonies.

During a press conference, the Multan Sultans' captain addressed the criticism and trolls targeting him for his spoken English. "I regret not completing my education, which is why I don't know English, but I am not ashamed that as Pakistan's captain, I cannot speak English, Rizwan was quoted saying to Geo News.

Also Read: Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat to build world-class sports academy for young athletes

Advertisment

"The demand from me is to play cricket, not to speak English. If Pakistan wanted English, I would become a professor, learn it, and return. But Pakistan asks me for cricket, not English," he added.

'Guide us on how to improve'

Rizwan shifted his focus to Pakistan's ongoing woes in the field, which have sparked quite the debate. Once considered to be an Asian powerhouse, the current Pakistan lot is chasing shadows of their former glory. Barring their chaotic campaigns in the past ICC tournaments, Pakistan were truly exposed in the Champion Trophy organised on their home turf. The hosts were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament after back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India, ending their title defence in the group stage.

Advertisment

After the Champions Trophy debacle, Pakistan toured New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs. However, Pakistan succumbed to a 4-1 series defeat.

Amid the heavy criticism from fans and former cricketers, Rizwan urged the critics to offer solutions and guide them through the turbulent phase, leading to their improvement. "It's fine to criticise the team, but also guide us on how to improve. Recently, during the Champions Trophy, Wasim Akram gave us advice. I wanted to talk more with him, but there wasn't enough time," he said.

Rizwan admitted that fans have the right to be upset when the team fails to deliver. He said, "Fans are justified in their anger, and they've all the right to be upset at us because they also love us. But the Pakistan Super League has given so much to Pakistan. Now it's time to enjoy the league," he signed off.

(With inputs from agencies)