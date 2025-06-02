RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final live streaming | When and where to watch, live on smart TV, mobile app and match details. Check inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is down on the wire with the final to be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday (June 3) at the Narendra Modi stadium. This is the second time where the world's largest cricket stadium will host the cash-rich league's final.

On Friday (May 29), RCB cruised in the final after a dominant win over PBKS in the Qualifier 1 game. Even after losing, PBKS had a chance to bite the final cherry a second time as they had finished in the top 2 during the league stage.

PBKS secured their place in the final by outplaying Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 game on Sunday (June 1). It was captain Shreyas Iyer who led from the front.

IPL 2025: Telecast and closing ceremony

The live telecast of the IPL final between RCB and PBKS will commence at 5 PM IST. The closing ceremony will begin shortly after this, but the exact timings have not been announced by BCCI yet.

Where will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match be played?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time will the toss for the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final take place?

The toss for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final start?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final will commence on Tuesday (June 3) at 7:30 PM IST.

When and where to watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final will be telecasted live on theStar Sports Networkin India. Also, it will be streamed live on theJioHotstarapp and website.