RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to make three wins out of three as they take on 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans on Wednesday (April 2). Having started on a losing note, Shubman Gill and Co were back to winning ways after they beat Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Ahead of the clash between RCB and GT, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the RCB vs GT IPL match:

When is the RCB vs GT IPL match? Date

The RCB vs GT IPL match will be played on Wednesday (April 2).

Where is the RCB vs GT IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the RCB vs GT IPL match start?

The RCB vs GT IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the RCB vs GT IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the RCB vs GT IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the RCB vs GT IPL match online?

The RCB vs GT IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Sub: Lungi Ngidi

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Sub: Washington Sundar