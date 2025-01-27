India star batter Virat Kohli is all set to join Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad on Tuesday (Jan 28) for their upcoming fixture against Railways from January 30 to February 2. Kohli will play the Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2012 when he had played against Uttar Pradesh.

The decision to play in domestic cricket comes days after the BCCI made it mandatory for players in the new policy.

Kohli to play Ranji Trophy after 12 years

Virat Kohli's link-up with the squad was confirmed by Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh as reported by cricket news website ESPNCricinfo. Kohli had earlier opted out of Delhi's last Ranji Trophy match from January 23 to 25 due to a neck injury.

Kohli had said that he is recovering from neck pain for which he took an injection on January 8 - three days after India's tour of Australia had ended while opting out of Delhi's last Ranji Trophy match.

Virat Kohli's score in his last Ranji Trophy match

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs. UP won the match by six wickets.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy stats

Kohli made his debut for Delhi in 2006 against Tamil Nadu before playing his last match in 2012. In six years, the former Indian skipper went on to play 23 matches - scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.70.

Overall, Kohli has played 155 first-class matches (including his 123 Tests) and has scored 11,479 runs (including 9,230 Test runs) at an average of 55.96 with 37 hundreds (30 in Tests) and 39 fifties (31 in Tests).