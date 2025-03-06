Almost an hour after suffering a disappointing defeat against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semis in Lahore, Proteas batter David Miller threw his weight behind the Kiwis to beat India in the summit clash on Sunday (Mar 9) in Dubai. Miller scored a quick-fire hundred (off 67 balls) while chasing, but failed to get South Africa past the winning line as they lost the semi-final by 50 runs.

Advertisment

"I'll be honest with you. I think I'll be supporting New Zealand," Miller said at the post-match presser.

Also read | Jason Gillespie calls Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed a 'clown', slams him for lying

Miller, however, also commented on how this hybrid model took a toll on the teams travelling across three cities in Pakistan and Dubai for their scheduled Champions Trophy matches, saying it's ‘not ideal’.

Advertisment

New Zealand played their last league game (against India on Sunday) in Dubai and returned to Lahore early on Monday morning for their scheduled semis tie on Wednesday. On the other hand, South Africa, who also flew to the UAE (after their final group game against England) to have a little more time to prepare for the crucial semis clash, had to return to Pakistan (barely 12 hours after landing in Dubai) after learning that Lahore, and not Dubai, will host their semi-final clash.

(All of) it happened because the BCCI denied sending the Indian Team across the border for the eight-team tournament due to security concerns, further persuading the ICC to convince the PCB to accept the hybrid model (which they did during the Asia Cup last year).

After much deliberation and earlier denials to agree to it, the PCB accepted the model, finalising Dubai as the venue for all India games.

Advertisment

“It's only an hour-and-40-minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that [was not ideal],” he said. “It's early morning, it's after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4 pm. And at 7.30 in the morning we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate. But it was not an ideal situation still.”

‘363 never an easy target to chase’

New Zealand batted first and posted 362 – the highest team total in the tournament history, with Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson completing respective hundreds. Though the wicket played out in the batters’ favour under the sun, it began spinning a bit more (than expected) during the chase, with the Kiwi spinners making the most of the chance.

South Africa had some handy partnerships, not to forget Miller’s hundred, but the score turned out too much for the Proteas, who failed to reach the final of another 50-over event.

"It's not easy chasing 360 [363] even if it's a good wicket. There was no dew, so I think the wicket just deteriorated as the game went on. They spun the ball a lot more than us. It's just they got a little bit more purchase out of the wicket,” Miller said.

(With inputs from agencies)