England's star batter Dawid Malan, on the eve of their last ODI World Cup 2023 league match against Pakistan, said that it could be his last match for the Three Lions. Malan has been one of the few bright spots in defending champions' disastrous campaign. The opening batter has scored 373 runs in eight games - the most for England in this tournament. He also has one hundred and two fifties to his name.

"Yeah, I guess I'm in a unique situation being the second oldest in this team. I don't know what my future holds whether that be my choice or the team's choice. After this tournament probably, I have a bit of reflection time and see where I'm at and see what the future holds for me. Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England for me and it could still be the start of another journey. Who knows? We'll only find out when the dust settles," he said ahead of the Pakistan game.

England are currently seventh on the points table with two wins and six losses from eight games they have played. Their last win by 160 runs against Netherlands have them almost safe for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

England, however, would like to win their last league match and hope for Bangladesh to lose their last against Australia to be fully sure of a spot in the Champions Trophy. As per the ICC qualification rules, top seven teams apart from the hosts Pakistan will automatically qualify for the eight-team event.