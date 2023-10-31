Pakistan coach Grant Badburn stopped short of calling themselves 'isolated team' but conceded that lack of games against top teams has contributed to their dismal performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan, after winning their first matches, have lost four in a row and now stand at the brink of elimination. Out of four losses, one came against Afghanistan - their first in the ODIs.

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, Pakistan, being number one in the ICC ODI rankings, were one of the favorites to win the trophy. Their lackluster performance, however, has got them to the place where not only they need to win the remaining games but pray for current top four teams to slip as well.

Talking about what went wrong with Pakistan despite being the favorites, Bradburn said, "Look I'm not sure where you get favourites from because there are 10 teams in this tournament, there's 150 cricketers who are the best on the planet.

"In terms of the ICC rankings, we know they are skewed because we don't get to play India, we don't get to play a lot of the top nations who haven't been to Pakistan of late," he added.

Bradburn, talking on the eve of a crucial game against Bangladesh, further said: "We were No. 5 in April, we became No. 1 recently before the tournament, and that might be where you term the phrase favourites. But we're realistic. We have not been the best in the world as yet, so which highlights where we are in this tournament right now. We have no divine right to beat anyone in this tournament. We have to play quality cricket, and we have to put all three departments of our game together.

After Bangladesh, Pakistan's next two games are against New Zealand and England on November 4 and 11, respectively.

