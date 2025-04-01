NZ vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After winning the T20I series 4-1, New Zealand could seal the ODI series as they face Pakistan in Hamilton on Wednesday (April 2). The Kiwis won the opening contest by 73 runs after heroics from Mark Chapman in Napier and another performance of this sort could see them land the three-match ODI series. Ahead of the second ODI contest between New Zealand and Pakistan, here are all the details.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI on TV?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India along with the FanCode app.

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST) on Wednesday (April 2) with the toss taking place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 AM IST).

Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Adithya Ashok

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan