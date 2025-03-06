Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand white-ball captain, says he knows ways to beat India ahead of their face-off in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final this Sunday in Dubai. Santner, who orchestrated Kiwi’s famous Test series win over India last year, said having faced India at the same venue earlier in this tournament could benefit them.

Advertisment

On Wednesday (Feb 5), New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semi-final in Lahore, setting up the summit clash with an unbeaten Indian Team in Dubai.

Also read | Proteas Miller backs rivals New Zealand to beat India in Champions Trophy final

Earlier, India beat New Zealand in the group stage, but it took plenty of doing to get there. Be it in batting or bowling, the Kiwis did put them under pressure - something Santner believes could work for them this time.

Advertisment

"Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn't," Santner said while noting ways to put India on the back foot in the Champions Trophy final.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and India share quite a rich history in the ICC event knockouts. While they emerged victorious against India during the 2019 World Cup semis in Edgbaston before beating India two years later in the maiden WTC Final at the Oval, the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis during the semis of the home World Cup two years ago in Mumbai.

Besides, barring Australia, who pushed India to limits in their semi-final match, New Zealand was the only team that looked like getting better of Rohit Sharma’s men in this edition.

Advertisment

Santner praises Kane, Rachin

New Zealand batted first against South Africa in Lahore and went berserk. While opener Rachin Ravindra slammed his fifth ODI hundred, with all coming in the ICC events, former captain Kane Williamson completed his 15th in this format, propelling the Kiwis to 362/6 – the highest team total in the competition's history.

South Africa tried hard, with David Miller also completing a hundred on the last ball, but all in vain as they lost the chance to punch their semis ticket.

Praising his teammates for a standout show in the crucial clash, Santner said, "The platform we were able to set with Rachin and Kane and set up the death phase earlier was great. The finishers did their job.

"It's a cool feeling to make the final. We were challenged by a good side. We've had a go against India; look forward to do it again."

"The key for the bowlers (while defending was) to keep chipping away with wickets. It was good personally. What we speak about as a group is to apply pressure, but still take wickets. It was pleasing to get three pretty good scalps personally," Santner said.

(With inputs from agencies)