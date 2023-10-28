Matthew Wade will be captaining the Australian side in five T20Is against India after the ODI World Cup 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter who isn't part of Australia's squad for the ongoing quadrennial event, will be in charge of the side on an interim basis. Australia will be playing five T20Is starting November 23 in India after the ODI World Cup concludes on November 19.

Australia currently do not have a permanent T20I skipper since Aaron Finch retired in February earlier this year. They had appointed Mitch Marsh as skipper in their last series before the ODI World Cup. Speaking on his appointment as skipper, Australia chief selector George Bailey said that Wade is leader in the group and it is an opportunity to further deepen Australia's captaining options.

"Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series," said Bailey in a press release by Cricket Australia. "Like Mitch Marsh in the South Africa series, this is another great opportunity to further deepen our international leadership experience and depth."

Australia will be without their frontline bowlers in the T20I series against India namely Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The onus will be on next generation of fast bowlers such as Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff.

The series will begin on November 23 in Vishakhapatnam before moving further south to Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I on November 26. The teams will then travel to North East in Guwahati for the third T20I on November 28 and will come to central India for the fourth match on December 1 in Nagpur. The final match of the series will be played in Hyderabad on December 3.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

