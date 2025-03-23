Records galore for fun in game 2 of IPL 2025 as hosts SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) hammered a mammoth 286 for four against Rajasthan Royals, registering the second-highest team total in the tournament history. Making his SRH debut, India gloveman Ishan Kishan was on song, hitting the first hundred of this edition, remaining unbeaten 106 off 47 balls, including six sixes and 11 fours.

Rajasthan’s stand-in captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision SRH ensured he would regret after the end of the first innings.

The attacking pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began proceedings in the most SRH way, slamming fours and sixes for fun. Despite Abhishek’s dismissal inside the Powerplay, the hosts hit 94 from the first six overs.

So, what was the big deal about it? It was a sign of things to come.

Recruited at the last mega auction in December, gloveman Ishan Kishan delivered on his SRH debut, whacking bowlers to all parts of the ground. He took the attack to the England seamer Jofra Archer, who attained an unwanted record of conceding the most runs in an IPL game (0/76 in four overs).

Kishan's show all the way!

Meanwhile, Kishan and Head never looked like stopping, increasing the team’s scoring rate with each passing over. Seamer Tushar Deshpande removed Head on 67 (31), only for Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen to come and continue the onslaught.

Despite everyone else hogging a little limelight with his brief stints, Ishan held his ground and looked in his element till the end. He completed his first hundred for his new IPL team, putting them in the driver’s seat in their tournament opener.

𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃'𝐒 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟎𝟎 🥶



WHAT A KNOCK, ISHAN! A stunning century in just 45 balls, pure fireworks on the field! 🤩



Although Deshpande came close to picking his maiden IPL hat-trick in the last over after dismissing Aniket Verma and Abhinav Manohar on successive balls, Kishan’s last-ball boundary stole the show.

Addressing the media right after his super show at his new IPL home, Kishan said,

“(It) feels good; it was coming for a while. Wanted to get this last season but happy to get that first hundred. The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them.

“The captain has given us all a lot of freedom and confidence, hats off to the management. When Abhishek and Head started, they gave a lot of confidence to us batters in the dugout. The pitch was looking good, and we were just trying to get them under pressure. We need to be on point with the ball and keep it simple. Rajasthan bowlers are good, but if we bowl in the right areas and to the plans, we should be good,” Kishan said.

Meanwhile, for RR to win this match, they need to complete the highest successful run chase in IPL.

