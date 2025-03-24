Mumbai Indians (MI) and their first game of the season have a bitter-sweet relationship. It continued in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 too as they lost their season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (Mar 23). This was the 14th time in 18 seasons that MI lost their opening game.

Advertisment

The first it happened was in inaugural season back in 2008 and Mumbai finished fifth on the table with seven wins and same number of losses from 14 games. This seemed like one a one off thing as Mumbai didn't lose their first game for the next four years and made playoffs in three of those years.

Also Read: ‘That was aimed at Mumbai Indians, BCCI selectors…,’ Vaughan on Kishan’s celebration against RR

Then came 2013 - where the bittersweet relationship really started. Mumbai lost the first game but then went on to win next five before losing another one. They played 16 regular season games in 2013 and won 11 of them. What more, they won their their first title as well.

Advertisment

Since the 2013 season, MI have never won their first game of the season - a streak which continued in 2025 as well. In 12 seasons before the current one, MI may have lost their opening game but they made the playoffs seven times and won five titles - the joint most in the IPL history along with Chennai Super Kings.

During these seasons, MI have mostly played under Rohit Sharma - one of the most successful IPL captains - winning five titles as skipper and six in total while taking 2009 title with erstwhile Deccan Chargers into account.

Mumbai are currently led by Hardik Pandya - who took over the reins from Sharma in last season. The all-rounder has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians over the years barring his two-year stint at Gujarat Titans during which he led them to one title.

Advertisment

Pandya, however, didn't play the first game this season against CSK in IPL 2025 due to a ban from the last season for slow over-rate but shall be available for the next one.