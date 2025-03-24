Ishan Kishan hit his maiden IPL hundred on Sunday during SRH vs RR tie.

SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) latest recruit scored an unbeaten 106 against Rajasthan Royals in only the second game this season, as the hosts posted the second-highest team total (286/4) in the competition history. However, what made headlines was his animated celebration after completing his hundred, with former England captain Michael Vaughan trying to read between the lines.

Kishan hit a four off Sandeep Sharma in the penultimate over to complete his first IPL hundred on his SRH debut, celebrating it by jumping in joy and punching in the air. Although it looked a bit more aggressive on air, Ishan crediting SRH management and team captain Pat Cummins for allowing him to play freely afterwards did answer plenty of questions.

Before joining SRH, Kishan played for Mumbai Indians for seven seasons, winning the IPL title twice. However, MI's call to not retain him for the impending season seemed to have hurt the India gloveman, with Vaughan saying his celebration was aimed at the MI camp, which didn't trust a match-winner in him. Their decision, however, came after the BCCI removed Kishan from the central contract list for disobeying their orders to feature in the Ranji Trophy early last year.

With too much happening with him in the background, Kishan's only shot at redemption was scoring runs and trying to return to the scheme of things, which he did. With his aim remaining to be back in the Indian Team, for which he found success at the top two years ago, scoring his maiden ODI double hundred (against Bangladesh), Ishan’s first IPL ton was the first step towards it.

Meanwhile, Vaughan commented on the same during his match analysis for the SRH-RR IPL 2025 game on Cricbuzz, saying, “Kishan’s celebration for three figures today, that was a celebration maybe (aimed) for Mumbai, maybe to the chairman of selectors, maybe to Rohit Sharma, maybe to the whole of India, maybe to the whole of the world, just to say, ‘Look I’m a decent player’.”

Record day in Hyderabad

Several records were broken in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, with Ishan pocketing a few.

While SRH came close to breaching the highest team total in IPL history, which they only set the last season (287/3 vs RCB), their 286/4 saw him register four of the five highest team totals in IPL. For Kishan, he became the first Indian player to hit a hundred for his franchise, further becoming the first to do it on SRH debut.

Meanwhile, SRH beat RR by 44 runs to open their account in IPL 2025.

