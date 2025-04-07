In a dramatic moment during a high-stakes ongoing IPL, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli couldn't hide his frustration after a costly fielding mix-up between Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal gifted an extra life to Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav. The incident unfolded during a crucial phase of the game.

Suryakumar, known for his aggressive stroke play, mistimed a shot that soared high into the air, offering what seemed to be a straightforward catch. However, confusion between wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and bowler Yash Dayal led to neither player going for the catch with full commitment. As the ball landed safely between them, Kohli, who was fielding at a distance, was visibly furious.

The RCB stalwart's reaction was immediate and intense. He threw his cap on the ground in frustration and gestured angrily, clearly dismayed by the lack of communication that allowed Suryakumar to stay at the crease. Kohli’s reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans and experts both sympathising with his passion and critiquing the fielders for their lapse in judgment.

Watch the video here:

This dropped catch proved to be a turning point in the innings, as Suryakumar capitalized on the opportunity and continued to build momentum for his team. Such missed chances are often costly in T20 cricket, where matches can turn in a matter of a few deliveries.

As the match progressed, the cameras continued to cut back to Kohli, who seemed to still be stewing over the incident. While players are expected to keep their emotions in check, such reactions highlight the pressure and intensity of the IPL, where even the smallest error can tilt the balance.

