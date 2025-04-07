In the wake of Chennai Super Kings’ unexpected loss to Delhi Capitals, many fans and pundits have begun asking the same question: Is this the beginning of a rebuilding phase for the five-time champions?

Former CSK all-rounder Shane Watson believes the early signs suggest some unfamiliar turbulence for the usually rock-solid franchise. “It’s been a surprising start to the season,” Watson admitted. “CSK is known for clarity and consistency after auctions—roles are clearly defined, and they rarely shuffle combinations early in the season. But within just four games, we’ve seen several adjustments. That’s not the CSK I played for under Fleming and Dhoni.”

The recent changes, particularly in the top order, are seen as both a response to issues and a path forward. “Having Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra open, with Ruturaj Gaikwad at number three, brings stability. Earlier combinations, like Tripathi opening, left too many holes,” Watson explained. “If this top order gets a few games together, I believe they’ll turn things around.”

Yet, questions persist—not just about team combinations, but leadership. Ruturaj Gaikwad, in his first year as captain, is still finding his rhythm. “He’s a young captain with the best mentors in the world—MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. But nothing replaces experience. It takes time to absorb everything, to balance preparation with instinct in the middle,” said Watson. “He’s learning on the job and improving game by game.”

One concern voiced by fans has been Gaikwad’s handling of spinners in Chennai. “Look, those decisions aren’t solely his. There’s a whole backroom setup feeding information. It's a collective call,” Watson, JioStar Expert, said in an interaction to WION. “Still, as he grows more confident, I expect him to trust his spinners more—especially on turning tracks at Chepauk.”

'This is the most complete RCB squad ever'

Rivalry Week in the IPL only raises the stakes. From MI vs DC to GT vs LSG, Watson is most excited about Delhi vs Mumbai. “Both teams have stacked line-ups. DC’s squad is well-balanced, and MI with Bumrah back—this could be the match of the week,” he said. “Also, don’t overlook Axar Patel. He’s leading from the front for Delhi. He might just steal the show.”

When asked about RCB, another franchise close to Watson’s heart, he acknowledged their evolution. “This is probably the most complete RCB squad ever. They’ve always had the batting, but now their bowling has real depth. With Andy Flower at the helm and Kohli’s presence, this team should dominate. If they don’t go deep this year, I’ll be surprised.”

But what about CSK’s chances to qualify for the playoffs? Watson didn’t hesitate. “Never write off CSK. They’ve built a culture that knows how to win. The key will be their top order—give them a solid platform, and the rest of the batting will flourish.”

Finally, on MS Dhoni’s role and potential retirement, Watson was sentimental yet optimistic. “It’s still a treat to watch MS on the field. He’s keeping beautifully and batting with intent. He’s not the guy to bat 12 overs anymore—but coming in at 9th with 15 balls to go? He’s still one of the best. Don’t be surprised if he finishes a few games this season in classic Dhoni style.”

And about CSK’s approach with young players? “CSK has always leaned towards experience, especially for big moments. Younger players are more inconsistent, even if they can produce brilliance. But CSK has unearthed talents like Ruturaj, and with time, I believe they’ll continue blending youth with experience.”

As IPL 2025 heats up, Watson’s insights paint a picture of a league in flux—where legends like Dhoni continue to shape narratives, and new leaders like Gaikwad and Axar Patel step into the spotlight. Rivalries are intensifying, squads are evolving, and one thing is certain: The drama has only just begun.