Mitchell Starc was the star of the day for Delhi Capitals (DC), picking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025, as the hosts beat Hyderabad by seven wickets in Vizag on Sunday. While Delhi won its second successive game this season, Hyderabad endured its second straight loss. Delhi’s top order contributed heavily in the chase, with the team’s vice-captain Faf du Plessis top-scoring with 50 off 27 balls.

Everyone came to the party for Delhi in this crunch clash against the touring Hyderabad side, including KL Rahul, who relinked with the team following his paternity leave.

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first, only to fall flat on their face inside the first six overs. Delhi seamer Starc triggered an early SRH collapse, picking three wickets in his first spell. After Abhishek Sharma’s run out in the first over, Starc picked two wickets in his second, removing Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy before getting the big fish in SRH opener Travis Head (22) for the sixth time in his career. With that, SRH’s scorecard read 37 for four at one stage.

Aniket Varma and Heinrich Klaasen saved their sinking ship with a quick-fire 77-run stand for the fifth wicket, only for Kuldeep Yadav to break into their lower order and restrict them under a par total.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s brilliant catch to dismiss Aniket stunned all in Vizag as DC wrapped up SRH on 163 inside 19 overs.

DC batters come good against SRH

After failing in the side’s tournament opener against LSG, Delhi batters came good against Hyderabad, with the top four contributing to the team’s success. Fraser and du Plessis stitched an 81-run partnership for the first wicket, with the veteran opener completing his maiden fifty for his new team.

Making his IPL debut, SRH’s rookie spinner Zeeshan Ansari broke the stand, dismissing both openers and Rahul later to complete his quota with three wickets for 42 runs.

Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs then completed the formalities as Delhi wrapped up the chase with four overs and seven wickets remaining.

As things stand, Delhi is second on the points table with two wins in as many matches, and Hyderabad is placed seventh with just one win in three contested matches thus far.