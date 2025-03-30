Delhi Capitals (DC) seamer Mitchell Starc picked his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, flooring the SunRisers Hyderabad’s daunting top order inside the Powerplay on Sunday afternoon in IPL 2025. However, what made headlines was his Aussie teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk’s well-timed catch near the boundary line to dismiss dangerous-looking Aniket Verma on 74.

Starc bowled the first over and looked threatening despite leaking runs. Abhishek Sharma's sluggish running broke SRH's momentum, with Starc further denting their chances by picking two wickets upfront.

He first removed SRH’s gloveman Ishan Kishan, caught in the deep on just two before accounting for Nitish Kumar Reddy on a two-ball duck in his second over.

Despite losing three wickets inside as many overs, SRH opener Travis Head maintained his attacking approach, only for Starc to remove him in his third over of the Powerplay. The touring Hyderabad’s scorecard read 37 for four at one stage. Aniket and Heinrich Klaasen added 77 runs for the fifth wicket before Delhi seamer Mohit Sharma broke the stand.

Jake’s jackpot near the boundary

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked three quick wickets, including removing Aniket, caught in the deep on a brilliant 74 off 41 balls, hitting six sixes and five fours. Looking in a fantastic touch since his IPL debut in the last game, wherein he hit five sixes against the LSG, Aniket pulled one straight to the deep mid-wicket, only for Fraser McGurk to perfectly time his jump and grab a screamer.

His wicket squashed any hopes of SRH putting up a fighting first-inning total as Starc completed his five-for in his last over to end SRH’s inning on 163 inside 19 overs.

Meanwhile, even in the previous game against the LSG, Starc picked three wickets, including dismissing Nicholas Pooran clean bowled off a Yorker. He then similarly removed spinner Ravi Bishnoi in his last over, breaking his off and middle stumps in half.

(With inputs from agencies)