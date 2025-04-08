Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Nicholas Pooran unleashed himself again during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (Apr 8). Pooran hit 21-ball fifty on his way to unbeaten 36-ball 87 which included seven fours and eight sixes. This was Pooran's third fifty this season in five games he has batted - second most behind his LSG teammate Mitchell Marsh's four fifties in five matches.

Pooran is already on the top of multiple IPL record lists including most runs - Here below are Pooran's stats in IPL 2025 which show how he has redefined hitting this season:

During his innings, Pooran reached the 2000-run mark in IPL and became second fastest to do so. Pooran took 1,198 balls to reach the 2k milestone, just behind countryman Andre Russell who reach the same mark in 1,120 balls.

Pooran has most runs in IPL 2025 so far - 288 runs in five innings at an average of 72.

The batter hit 24 sixes this season in five games - nine more than second best Mitchell Marsh's 15.

Pooran has hit 49 boundaries in 128 balls which translates to roughly one boundary every 2.6 balls or two boundaries in every five balls.

The West Indies hitter also smashed eight sixes during his 87-run innings vs KKR - only second to PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer's nine sixes vs Gujarat Titans on the way to 97 not out.

The LSG batter has a strike rate of 226.98 this season - the most among all batters - although there's still 2/3rd of the season left to play.

Pooran's strike rate of 269 during his innings of 70 off 26 balls vs SRH is the highest for any batter in an innings with a fifty to his name.

On Tuesday, Pooran hit 76 off his 87 runs via boundary - only four short of SRH batter Ishan Kishan's 80 runs during the innings of 106 off 47 balls vs Rajasthan Royals.

The kind of form Pooran is in clearly paying rich dividend for his team which is at the moment relying heavily on him and Marsh for runs.