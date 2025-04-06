The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given all clear to Jasprit Bumrah as he is set to return to action for the first time since January. The medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru cleared Bumrah to return to action on Sunday (April 6) as Mumbai Indians are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). His return will be a huge boost for Mumbai as they have only recorded one win in the IPL 2025 so far.

Bumrah back for MI

In an announcement made on Mumbai Indians’ social media handle, Bumrah will be back for the five-time champions having started his career in 2013. The speedster was injured during India’s final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavsakar Trophy in January, leaving him out of the England series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

The extent of the injury also saw him miss out on the starting few matches for MI in the IPL 2025. However, the latest news comes as a welcome addition to the MI team as they look to build momentum.

In Bumrah’s absence, Ashwini Kumar grabbed the headlines as he scalped four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have contributed to Bumrah’s absence from the MI team.

MI’s mixed start to IPL 2025

So far in the IPL 2025, Mumbai have played four matches, winning just one against KKR. They have lost to Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants so far. The latest clash will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium where the hosts got the better of KKR.

It is unclear whether Bumrah will be available for the entire match as Mumbai could use him as an Impact player. The former champions were already without Rohit Sharma as he struggles with a knee issue.