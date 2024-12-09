New Delhi, India

Almost a fortnight after the much-discussed IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Delhi Capitals' new head coach Hemang Badani opened up on Rishabh Pant’s shock departure from the franchise. Per DC’s co-owner Parth Jindal, Pant leaving the IPL team he captained the previous season was never about the money. But Badani’s comments tell a different story.

Pant entered the IPL 2025 mega auction for a purpose, and with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bagging him for a whopping $3.18 million (INR 27 crore), making him the costliest player ever, it perhaps served it.

Although DC also chased Pant, even willing to use an RTM or right to match option for him at $2.4mn (INR 21 crore), LSG outbid them, offering Pant the staggering amount and eventually securing him for three seasons.

In a chat with former India cricketer and CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath during a YouTube show, Badani revealed what happened behind the scenes.

"I think it's the other way around. He wanted not to be retained. He said he wanted to go to the auction and test the market. If you want to retain a player, both parties (the team and the player) have to agree on certain things. We tried talking to him; the management tried talking to him. There were a lot of phone calls and messages exchanged," Badani revealed.

Badani also admitted that Delhi was always keen to retain Pant in the first place.

However, the India keeper-batter insisted on entering the auction and testing the market, believing chances of him getting for money were higher, which eventually happened.

“Yes (Delhi Capitals were interested in retaining him). He said he wanted to go to the auction and test the market. He said he had a feeling that there were chances he would get more money than the highest cap for retained player, which is Rs 18 crore."

"And, at the end of the day, he felt he was worth more. And the market said the same thing. He got Rs 27 crore. Good for him. He is a very good player. We will obviously miss him. But, life goes on," Badani added.

In a social media statement earlier, Pant had said the decision not to continue playing for DC wasn’t motivated by money.

"My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say," he said.

'Brotherhood'

Jindal meanwhile took to social media to pay gratitude for his relationship with Pant and what he meant to the franchise and him.

“To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family.

“I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite. Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at @DelhiCapitals - other than when you play DC I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you!” Jindal wrote on X.

To which, Pant responded, "Thanku bhaiya the feeling is mutual. Means a lot."

Delhi, however, made some smart calls in this auction, bagging KL Rahul (potential captain) for $1.65mn (INR 14 crore) and Mitchell Starc for $1.29mn (INR 11 crore).

(With inputs from agencies)