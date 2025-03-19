Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has expressed his gratitude for having experienced leaders by his side as he takes charge of the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions in the upcoming season. After a disappointing campaign last year, Pandya is looking forward to the support and guidance available within the squad.

Returning to MI last season after leading Gujarat Titans for two years, Pandya acknowledged the wealth of experience surrounding him.

"I am fortunate to have three captains playing alongside me. Their experience adds immense value. I know that I have three different minds who have led India in various formats and possess years of leadership experience. They can always support me, guide me, and put an arm around my shoulder when needed," Pandya said at a press conference.

He was likely referring to Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav—all of whom have captained India. Rohit, a veteran leader, has led MI to five IPL titles and captained India across formats. Bumrah has led the national team in T20Is and Tests, while Suryakumar is India's current T20I captain. With such an experienced core, Pandya will have strong backing as he looks to steer Mumbai Indians to success this season.

SKY to lead MI in opening match

However, MI will begin their IPL 2025 campaign without Pandya, as he serves a one-match suspension. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Pandya's suspension stems from a slow over-rate offense in MI’s last match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This was his third such offense in the league, resulting in a one-match ban and a $35,000 fine.

Speaking at the press conference, Pandya admitted that the delay in the final over was unintentional but unavoidable at times.

"That is out of my control. Last year, the last over was delayed by a minute and a half or two. At that moment, I didn’t realize the consequences," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Despite his absence, Pandya expressed confidence in Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership. "It’s unfortunate, but I have to accept the rules. Whether this regulation continues next season is up to the authorities. In my absence, Surya is the ideal choice to lead. He already captains India in T20Is, so he’s well-equipped for the role," Pandya concluded.

