The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set to kickoff as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain-raiser clash on Saturday (Mar 22). Both teams will be looking to make a positive start having undergone major overhauls after the IPL 2025 auctions. Ahead of the match, here’s all you need to know about the ticket sale, platform, steps and other key details.

Steps to book your KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 tickets online

1. Visit the official IPL ticketing website or your favourite team’s site.

2. Create or log in to your account.

3. Choose the match you wish to attend.

4. Select your preferred seating category and check ticket availability.

5. Complete the payment process and receive your confirmation via email or SMS.

KKR vs RCB IPL Tickets 2025: How to Book Tickets Offline

1. Visit the nearest authorised ticket counter at the Eden Gardens stadium or designated retail location.

2. Purchase the ticket by making the payment in cash or through accepted payment methods.

How to book tickets for KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025?

Tickets for KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025 can be booked online on BookMyShow.

What are the ticket prices for KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025?

The ticket prices range from Rs 3500 ($40) to Rs 7,500 ($87) depending on the stand selected.

When is KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 will take place on Saturday (Mar 22) at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025 be played?

KKR vs RCB will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the toss take place in KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025 be played?

The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST with the KKR vs RCB in IPL 2025 match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin), Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Abhinandan Singh, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma.