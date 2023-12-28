India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul equals rare feat with hundred in Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's century in the ongoing first Test against South Africa made him only the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred in maiden Test with gloves duty. Before Rahul, Vijay Manjrekar had scored a hundred in his only Test wicketkeeper, that is against West Indies in 1953 when he scored 118. Rahul is also only the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a century in South Africa after Rishabh Pant.

Rahul, who scored 101 out of India's first innings total of 245, is also the only visiting batter to score two centuries at Centurion's SuperSport Park. His first century came on India's last tour of South Africa in 2021/22. In total, Rahul has scored 261 runs in five innings of three matches at the venue.

The batter also joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the list of batters with more than one Test hundred in South Africa. While Sachin has five Test hundreds in the country, both Kohli and Rahul have two each.

The century was Rahul's eighth in the red-ball cricket with six of them coming outside Asia - a testimony to his technique as a batter. In the last 15 years, only Kohli has scored more Test hundreds outside Asia among the Indians - 13 tons in 53 matches. Apart from these two, Ajinkya Rahane has also scored six hundreds outside Asia in 46 matches in the last decade and a half.

Before scoring a hundred in his maiden innings as a wicketkeeper in the Tests, Rahul had also scored fifty-plus scores in ODIs and T20Is too. In ODIs, he scored 80 runs in 2020 against Australia and 56 against New Zealand in the same year.