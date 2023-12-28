Boxing Day Test: Australia ahead of Pakistan after Mitchell Marsh-Steve Smith rescue act on day 3

Mitchell Marsh hit a belligerent 96 on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against touring Pakistan as Australia extended its lead to 241 runs with four wickets left. The hosts were reeling at 16/4 when Marsh joined the forces with Steve Smith and the duo added 153 runs for the fifth wicket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza took three wickets each but the bowlers largely failed to capitalise on the strong position they were in. The Pak fielders also didn't help much as Abdullah Shafique dropped a regulation catch at the slips when Marsh was on 20.

The day ended with Steve Smith getting out in the last over of the day for an exact score of 50 with Alex Carey staying unbeaten on 16 runs and Australia on 187/6 . Pakistan will still fancy bowling out the home team for under 220 to chase a target of 275-odd runs.

Earlier, the day started with Pakistan continuing from their overnight score of 194/6 but could bat only for 18.5 overs, adding 70 more runs to their total. Mohammad Rizwan, who was unbeaten on 29, was the first wicket to fall off Aussie skipper Pat Cummins' bowling for a personal score of 43 and the team score of 215. Rizwan's overnight partner Aamer Jamal then added 25 runs with Afridi (21) before Nathan Lyon took him out.

Cummins then sent back Hasan Ali to complete his five-for while Lyon got Hamza stumped to wrap Pakistan's innings on 264. Jamal, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 33 as Lyon took 4/73 and Josh Hazelwood took 1/43 apart from Cummins' five-for.