India pacer Mohammed Shami doubtful for first two Tests in upcoming home series against England

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been deemed doubtful for the first two Tests in upcoming five-match home series against England starting January 25. The pacer is still recovering from the ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup which was concluded on November 19. Shami also didn't play in the recently drawn two-Test series in South Africa after initially being named in the squad.

“Shami hasn’t even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England," informed a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source to news outlet the Indian Express.

Shami's absence, however, shouldn't hamper India's plans much as pitches in India largely require spinners to do the bulk of bowling. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj fit and firing alongside Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan on the bench, India should be good without Shami.

Surya to undergo surgery

Apart from the pacer, T20I specialist Suryakumar Yadav has also been sidelined for quite some time. Yadav, who had led India in last two T20I series, against Australia right after ODI WC and South Africa, will be undergoing hernia surgery. The board official informed the Indian Express that Yadav is expected to be fit around the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"In Yadav’s case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL,” the source informed.