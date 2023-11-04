IND vs SA World Cup 2023: Check detailed head-to-head records and stats for India vs South Africa

IND vs SA Head-to-Head: The most exhilarating ICC World Cup 2023 match will occur on Sunday (Nov 5) between India and South Africa, the table toppers at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India is ahead of South Africa by two points as they have faced no defeats in the marquee event.

Let's take a detailed look at the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa.

IND vs SA Head to Head in ODI

India and South Africa's rivalry in the ODI and World Cup matches have been close and intense.

South Africa has the lead in the ODI head-to-head records. Both teams have played 90 matches in their 42-year ODI cricket rivalry. South Africa has won 50, India has won 37 and three ended with no result.

Even at home, India has not outperformed South Africa. The two teams have clashed each other 42 times in ODI-format cricket. India has won 17 matches at their home, while South Africa has won 25. The Proteas also have a lead in away matches with 14 wins, while India has 10. The two cricketing giants have clashed 21 times at neutral venues, with South Africa leading with 11 wins.

In the ODI World Cup, India and South Africa have faced each other five times. However, the Proteas have an edge here as well. Out of the five matches, South Africa has won three, while India has won two.

In the first three encounters in 1992, 1999, and 2011, the Proteas emerged victorious. However, the Men in Blue have returned roaring in 2015 and 2019.

IND vs SA Records in World Cup 2023

In World Cup 2023, Quinton de Kock is the leading batsman with 545 runs in seven matches, followed by Virat Kohli in third position with 442 runs. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (402 runs) is in fifth place. South Africa's Aiden Markram and Hendrik Erasmus van der Dussen are also in the top ten.

So far, South Africa's Marco Jensen has taken 16 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 wickets. Gerald Coetzee has also taken 14 wickets in the event.

India vs South Africa matches have always been high-scoring affairs. South Africa scored a whopping 438 runs in 2015 against India. Even the lowest score has been 216 runs scored by Australia in 2003.

(With inputs from agencies)