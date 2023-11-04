IND vs SA: Check weather & pitch report for Eden Gardens Kolkata ahead of India vs South Africa World Cup 2023

IND vs SA Weather & Pitch Report: India and South Africa will lock horns in an epic battle on Sunday (Nov 5) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The high-voltage match will witness the two table-toppers clash in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Both teams enter the field after winning their previous matches with huge margins. While India defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs, South Africa beat New Zealand by 190.

The upcoming match between India and South Africa promises to be an exhilarating clash as both cricketing giants have displayed exceptional form and prowess in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast and pitch report for India vs South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023.

India vs South Africa: Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata tends to produce high-scoring matches and favours the batters. However, in the latter stage of the game, it might allow spin bowlers to exert their influence and add an extra layer of excitement to the battle. The hallowed turf can also be potent with the new ball as it can offer carry.

So far, Eden Gardens has hosted two ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches. In the first match, the Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. The pitch at Eden Gardens favoured the Dutch side, as they won the toss and chose to bat.

The second match was a cut-throat competition between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat. They scored 204 runs. However, Pakistan took advantage of the high-scoring pitch and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second match.

India and South Africa have previously faced each other at Eden Gardens twice. However, the matches date back to 1991 and 1993, with India winning both the ODI encounters.

India and South Africa again clashed at the Eden Gardens in 2005, where South Africa defeated India by ten wickets.

South Africa will enter the Kolkata ground after their win against Ireland in a 2011 ODI match. Meanwhile, India last played at the Eden Gardens in January 2023 and defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets.

India vs South Africa Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata will have hazy weather on Sunday (Nov 5). The probability of precipitation is four per cent, and the humidity will be 51 per cent. Furthermore, the cloud cover will be 99 per cent, and the temperature will range between 23 to 33 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)