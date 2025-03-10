Ace India batter Virat Kohli is proud of the Champions Trophy 2025 winning unit. Acknowledging Team India’s depth that saw them clinch their third CT title and become the most successful team in this competition, Kohli said India has a squad that can conquer the world across formats for the next eight years, leaving behind a lasting legacy. On Sunday in Dubai, India beat New Zealand to win the first showpiece event of the year by four wickets, their second in two consecutive years.

Despite not having their premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury and also not having a few emerging names in the final 15, India won the eight-team tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout.

"When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we have a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years," Kohli said of India’s bench strength.

"There's so much talent in the dressing room. They're trying to take their game further, and we're [seniors] just happy to be of help, sharing our experience, and that's what makes this Indian team so strong,” he added.

Kohli also lauded vice-captain Gill and the middle order batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for applying themselves better and helping India win crucial matches in this tournament.

"Shubman [Gill] has been outstanding, Shreyas [Iyer] beautiful, KL [Rahul] has finished games, and Hardik [Pandya] has been superb with the bat,” Kohli added.

Besides, he appreciated the whole team for streamlining their performances, acclimatising to the playing conditions, and absorbing pressure like none other. Regarding the motivation behind chasing ICC titles, Kohli said, "These are the things you want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up. The whole team, everyone has put their hands up sometimes or other during the course of the tournament."

"Everyone has put up impactful performances, we've been part of an amazing team, and the amount of work we've done in the practice sessions, it feels great,” he continued.

Kohli lauds Kiwis

India and New Zealand are not bitter rivals but have faced off quite a bit in ICC knockouts lately, with both teams winning almost equally. Having last beaten them in the CWC 2023 semis in Mumbai, Kohli showered only praises for India’s opponents, saying they always come up with a plan and are a tough team to go past.

"Amazing, we've always been in awe with what they can do with the limited number of players they've had over the years, and just maximise their talent. Every time we played against them in big games, we knew they were going to come with a set plan. No team in world cricket executes plans as well as they do,” Kohli said of New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies)