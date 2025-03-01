IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India will face New Zealand in their final group game of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (Mar 2) as the top spot will be up for grabs. The winner of the contest will top Group A while the loser will finish runners-up. Ahead of the final group stage contest between India and New Zealand, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Mar 2) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India 60 wins, New Zealand 50 wins, no results 8

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as India and New Zealand look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both India and New Zealand look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.