IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root leaves field after sustaining finger injury

England batter Joe Root left the field on day 3 (Feb 4) of the second Test in Vizag after sustaining a finger injury while attempting a catch in the slips. The incident happened in the 18th over of India's second innings when Root, standing in the first slip, tried to catch an edge offered by Shubman Gill off Tom Hartley. Root got the finger on the ball but couldn't catch it as the ball raced towards the boundary.

The England batter was seen in pain after it and the board issued a statement regarding the same. "Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of D3," it said in an update.

"The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field," the statement further read.

As for the match, India started from their overnight score of 28/0 in the second innings but England veteran James Anderson struck early to send back both skipper Rohit Sharma and first innings' double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal. India were suddenly 30/2 before Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer batted out almost rest of the first session. Iyer fell just before lunch on day 3 on the personal score of 29 with India on 111.

India went into lunch on day 3 at 130/4 with their lead at 273. After lunch, Gill scored his third Test century to take India's past 300. England, however, struck back with the wickets of Gill and Axar Patel (45). The duo had added 89 runs for the fifth wicket as India finished on 227/4 at tea on day 3.