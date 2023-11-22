IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav vows to play fearless cricket as both teams get ready for opener
Team India’s new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to make his debut on Thursday (Nov 23) as the hosts look to put behind their disappointing ODI World Cup final loss against Australia. A young Indian side led by Suryakumar is aiming to play free-flowing cricket despite the team’s recent hangover against the Aussies. Australia beat India by six wickets in the ODI World Cup final to clinch their sixth title.
Surya ready for fearless cricket
“Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the games which we are going to play until then are very important. My message to them is very clear, and do whatever it takes to help the team and they have been doing that in the IPL, they have played a lot of domestic cricket as well recently,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.
“So, they are in good form, which I heard from our support staff. I have told them only one thing: ‘Just enjoy your time in the middle, do the same thing, and don’t do anything differently’. At the end of the day, it’s just a game of cricket,” he added.
Can India fire under Suryakumar?
India have opted to field a younger squad for the five-match T20I series which will see them take on the Aussies in Visakhapatnam in the curtain-raiser. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul have been rested for the series after being stretched for the tournament. Young guns like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the squad with Shreyas Iyer joining for the last two matches where he will also serve as the vice-captain.
However, among notable absentees, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson have been dropped and are not part of the contingent. Samson was in the Indian squad for the West Indies and Ireland tour before the Asian Cup, but has now dropped down in the pecking order. Chahal will also be disappointed after having been overlooked for the World Cup while he was not called as a replacement for Axar Patel when he opted out.