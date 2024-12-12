New Delhi, India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka lauded former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni in a recent interaction. Goenka, who previously owned the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), worked closely with Dhoni during the latter's days in the Pune franchise. After signing Dhoni ahead of IPL 2016, the Goenka-led Pune franchise appointed him captain for the season. However, Steve Smith replaced Dhoni as the skipper for the IPL 2017 season.

There were reports of rift between Goenka and Dhoni post the latter's sacking as Pune captain. However, the businessman clarified all such claims and stated that there is no bad blood between the two. In a recent interaction, Goenka opined on his equation with the CSK legend and heaped praise on him.

"You look at MS Dhoni, I have never seen a leader like him. His thinking and way of approach, how a person at his age can reinvent himself. Look at Pathirana, he is a young bowler, Dhoni groomed him to be a lethal matchwinner. He knows how to use his players when and he thinks accordingly. Whenever I interact with him, I get to learn something," Goenka said in the TRS Podcast.

'Whenever he plays against Lucknow, the entire stadium is filled with yellow to support him'

He added, "I have an 11-year-old grandson who is crazy about cricket. Dhoni in my home taught him how to play cricket, some 5-6 years ago. He constantly asked him questions and I told my grandson ‘Leave him now’. Dhoni replied ‘Let it be, I am enjoying this conversation’. Dhoni went on to have a conversation with him for half an hour. It makes you learn that is why he is Dhoni. Whenever he plays against Lucknow, the entire stadium is filled with yellow to support him."

Dhoni will be seen in action during IPL 2025, after being retained by the Yellow Army as an uncapped player ahead of the recently-held IPL mega auction. Meanwhile, Goenka-led LSG franchise roped in Rishabh Pant, for a whopping INR 270 million (INR 27 crore), at the auction and are expected to appoint him captain for the next edition.