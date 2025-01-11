Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket. This is the second time Iqbal has called time on his career after doing it first in July 2023 but only to reverse the decision 24 hours later. This time his decision comes as Bangladesh mull 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He last played for Bangladesh in September 2023.

My Chapter is Over, says Tamim

"I have been away from international cricket for a long time," Iqbal wrote on Facebook. "That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus. Of course, I did not want this to happen before, too.

"Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart," he added.

Tamim, with 15,192 runs, is second highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in all international cricket behind Mushfiqur Rahim.

Tamim played 70 Tests for Bangladesh, scoring 5,134 runs at an average of almost 39. He also managed to score 10 Test tons and 31 fifties with a highest score of 206.

In ODIs, Tamim played 243 matches and scored 8,357 runs - the most for the country - at an average of 36.65. He hit 14 tons in ODIs and 56 fifties with a highest score of 158.

In T20Is, Tamim showed for his country in 78 matches and scored 1,758 runs at a strike-rate of 117 and a highest of 103 not out. He's the only Bangladesh batter to score a hundred in the shortest format.