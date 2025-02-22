As India and Pakistan prepare for their high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai, experts emphasise that mental resilience will be the key differentiator between the two sides. With Pakistan fighting to stay in the tournament and India looking to secure a semifinal berth, the psychological battle will be just as crucial as the on-field performances.

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz believes that the team must not dwell on their loss against New Zealand but instead focus on maintaining composure under pressure. Riaz pointed out that while Pakistan missed crucial moments in their last match, they have the skills and ability to bounce back.

“Being cautious was good, but one has to play to the situation. Cricket is as much a mental game as it is about skill. We missed a trick in the last match, but I do not think they will repeat the same mistakes against India,” Wahab Riaz, JioHotstar expert, replied to WION's question while addressing to the media prior to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan.

He highlighted the role of pressure in such high-profile games, emphasising that handling nerves will be vital. “You can have all the talent in the world, but if you cannot manage pressure, you will struggle. Pakistan needs to stay focused and build their innings wisely,” he added.

Riaz also acknowledged that Pakistan’s lack of one-day international matches in recent months has impacted their consistency. However, he believes the team can still turn things around if they trust their abilities and remain mentally strong.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar echoed similar sentiments, stressing that Pakistan must overcome their mental hurdle against India to stand a chance. He recalled how Indian teams of the past struggled psychologically against Pakistan, but the roles have now reversed.

“Deep down, Pakistan knows they are up against a superior team. It’s a tough mindset to shake off. We used to face the same challenge in the 80s and 90s against them. Unless they believe they can win, it will be difficult,” Manjrekar remarked.

While praising India’s dominant performance in the tournament so far, he also offered words of caution for star batter Virat Kohli.

'Kohli has been overthinking his game'

“Kohli has been overthinking his game, and when you start doing that, you complicate things unnecessarily. His challenge right now is more mental than technical. He needs to go in with a relaxed mindset and not put additional pressure on himself,” he advised.

Manjrekar also addressed the pressure on Pakistan’s bowlers, particularly Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who failed to make an impact in their previous match. “When you’re low on confidence, the ball does not come out the way you want it to. Shaheen has the ability, but he needs to back himself mentally,” he added.

Both Riaz and Manjrekar agreed that managing high-pressure situations will be the decisive factor in this match. Riaz highlighted the importance of making smart decisions under pressure, while Manjrekar emphasised that belief in one’s ability is non-negotiable in such big encounters.

“Pakistan must approach this game with the belief that they can win. If they start off doubting themselves, India will capitalise. Similarly, India must not take things for granted. They have been dominant, but in cricket, momentum shifts fast,” Manjrekar opined.

With India riding high on confidence and Pakistan desperate for redemption, the mental game will dictate the outcome. The team that stays composed, absorbs the pressure, and executes under stress will emerge victorious in what promises to be another unforgettable chapter in this historic rivalry.